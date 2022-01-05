news, local-news,

EARLY LEARNING centres in Orange are battling to stay open with COVID-19 having a further impact on an industry already burdened by staff shortages. Willows Preschool and Early Learning Centre manager Cathy Carroll described the situation as a "perfect storm" with Orange's escalating outbreak coupled with strict government ratios and isolation mandates taking its toll. On Tuesday, the Australian Children's Education and Care Quality Authority listed more than 300 childcare centres in NSW as closed and Mrs Carroll said she couldn't guarantee The Willows wouldn't be on that list tomorrow. "There's no way we can tell," Ms Carroll said. On Wednesday, the Willows had 12 staff on the floor for 47 children but Mrs Carroll said she currently had four of her staff in isolation after being identified as close contacts. At an optimum level, the Willows would employ 35 staff however it lost three when they were unable to comply with with the Australian government's double vaccination for all staff rule. While staff must be fully vaccinated the same rule does not apply to families while there is no vaccine for children in the 0-5 age bracket. If told to isolate, educators must take seven days off and return a negative rapid antigen test on day six. Orange recorded 83 COVID-19 cases from the reporting period to 8pm on Tuesday night and with the majority of her clientele coming from families involved in health, Mrs Carroll said she felt she was walking a fine line. "It is the perfect storm," she said. Happy Feet Childcare Centre owner Jenny Doueihi said she had been lucky so far. "Knock on wood," she added she was worried. "We have measures in place, everything we're asked to have, the sign-in QR codes, hand sanitiser, everything in place, masks. We're really careful." Ms Doueihi's said her centre's community had also been supporting the centre by keeping their children home if any member of the family was a close contact. But Ms Doueihi said all staff at Happy Feet, which caters for 50 children a day, had been fully vaccinated and she believed all parents and careers were as well. Orange City Council's four childcare centres, which are normally closed at this time of year, are expected to reopen in the coming weeks. However OCC CEO David Waddell said parents and careers should expect disruptions to the service. "In the current COVID climate with new definitions of 'close contacts', it seems inevitable that there will be interruptions to normal services at our child care centres," Mr Waddell said. "Once we re-open we'll be doing our best to keep families in touch as the impact on staffing numbers are assessed and decisions are made." Mrs Carroll warned the staffing level was in crisis. "If [early learning centres] all close the economy stops," she said. Orange City Council's Yarrawong and Spring St centres re-open on January 12. Occasional Care re-opens on January 17 and Courallie Park on January 19. Council's vacation care services are running as normal from Calare School and the Anson St Special School.

