Calls for Hawks-CYMS 'war' to be an annual celebration of Indigenous culture

The Orange derby has cooled down a bit since Orange Hawks five-eighth Sandon Gibbs-O'Neill was a kid but the rivalry will still be reflected in one of the special jersey designs.
Hawks and CYMS meet head-on at Wade Park on Sunday May 26 for the first derby of 2024.
It also coincides with Indigenous Round across the Peter McDonald Premiership with both clubs to wear specially designed jerseys to mark the occasion.
CYMS back rower and Wiradjuri man Rhys Draper joined forces with cousin Michaela Jeffries to bring his vision into reality.
"I wanted something that really reflected what the club is about and I think we've come up with a really good design," he said.
"Essentially the meaning behind the design is about going to war with your brothers. I was telling the boys it's about really connecting with each other and going out to war with one another on the field this weekend."
With all four CYMS teams donning the strip, Draper said the day would be about more than simply the result.
"It's a great chance to celebrate Indigenous athletes in Orange," he said.
"It's not just about footy."
Standing opposite Draper will be Nhunngabarra man and Hawks veteran Gibbs-O'Neill.
CYMS has had a hot start to 2024, sitting second on the ladder while Hawks has lost their past three matches.
He said the derby had settled down since he first started playing around 2009 and hoped they could create a lasting tradition of having the first derby of the season coincide with Indigenous Round.
"Growing up there was a lot of conflict but everyone gets along these days," he said.
"It should be something they look at for both clubs, make the first derby Indigenous round.
"I think it's great, it's unique. I've only played in a couple of Indigenous rounds over the years in Orange so it's pretty special, especially for Rhys to be able to design his own [jersey].
"We're playing CYMS so obviously everyone wants to win but hopefully the day is about celebrating a showcase of Indigenous culture and paying respects to the players and their families."
Gibbs-O'Neill has returned to Hawks after a six-year absence to partner Kaydden Hoad in the halves.
A former CYMS junior, he has spent many years on both sides of the divide and started training in preseason with CYMS before moving across, even briefly considering a stint with Orange United Warriors in Woodbridge Cup.
He said he was enjoying taking on a mentor role for Hawks' talented young core and stepping into the shoes of his role models growing up.
"I was in three group chats at one point," he said.
"I just thought I'm getting older and older so if I don't play this year I won't ever play. I question myself most Mondays when I wake up but it's fun. Being the oldest in the side is fun.
"Seeing the growth of the young guys [is cool]. They are way better than I ever hoped to be at 18.
"Footy has changed a lot. The legs tackle is gone, it's very technical now."
CYMS league tag will look to continue their brilliant start to the season when they take on Hawks.
The Two Blues have lured back Hailey and Caitlin Prestwidge to bolster their side and the duo will be key if they are to end their rivals' unbeaten run.
CYMS has scored 170 points and conceded only 26.
Both clubs are unbeaten in the under 18s, making the derby a particularly interesting affair. CYMS will have their work cut out for them trying to stop the defending premiers who haven't skipped a beat in 2024.
CYMS' reserves are also yet to drop a game under the coaching of Sam Hill.
League tag kicks off at 10.30am.
