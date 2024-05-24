The view from the top of Mount Canobolas is 'disappointing': here's why

I was taken by relatives to see the view from Mount Canobolas.
After a wonderful drive to get to the mount and great expectations, we were totally disappointed.
No view in any direction due to trees totally blocking the view.
This was not good for Orange especially from a tourism point of view. It was very disappointing.
Congratulations to council, common sense prevailed.
It is the southern distributor.
It would be nice if it was cracked on and finished.
But in spite of that the other names are repetitive of existing places and names. So, well done council.
Let's hope its engineering and build are able to withstand the extra use it will receive.
But it will put pressure on other roads until it's completed next century with its joining up to the road to Cargo and the road to Forbes (The Escort Way).
Which comes first? Roads or sporting fields? Build the roads.
Orange Council is to be congratulated for its decision to rename the Southern Feeder Road the Southern Distributor Road.
Two thirds of the respondents to the survey rejected Yuranigh Way as a preferred name for the road so council had no other option but to reject the name as well.
The new name won't suit everybody but will be accepted over time.
Democracy in action can be a messy frustrating business at times but the right outcome is usually achieved as this decision shows.
At last Friday's community cabinet, community members and myself asked various ministers why Orange hospital was the largest hospital in the state that does not offer outpatient allied health rehabilitation services.
Patients after a physical injury such as spinal cord injuries, or a neurological condition like stroke or MS, need access to such services to be able to leave hospital and reduce the risk of readmission.
Outpatient rehabilitation services can be delivered at a cost of about $80 compared to roughly $2500 a day for an inpatient.
Given our health district is $48 million over budget, such potential cost savings should at least be explored.
I was pleased to hear positive thoughts on this from both the Health minister and the minister for Disability inclusion. I hope those words lead to actions in the near future.
A 100-year-old Pin Oak tree adjacent to a new subdivision mysteriously dies in 2022.
In 2023 Orange City Council swings into action and engages an independent arborist to investigate whether the tree died of natural causes or as a result of foul play.
The arborist prepares and submits a report to Orange City Council.
The cost to the ratepayers is $12,603.51 plus staff costs (whatever that might amount to).
When the CWD attempts to gain access to the report, the CWD says that its attempts were repeatedly "rebuffed".
I presume that is polite language for "denied access".
What an incredible story! In fact, hard to believe.So what is going on?
When will the truth be revealed to the ratepayers, who are fully entitled to know the full contents of the aborist's report?
Quick question: has anybody else noticed that at the new Bloomfield Private Hospital and Dudley Private Hospital there are only two (count them ... two) disability parking spaces and neither are wider than a normal car space?
I think the planners might have underestimated the number of sick people who would be attending the facilities.
And, drop off zones don't count, great for ambulances, no good for appointment attendees.
I also question some toilet facilities. In hospital there are grab rails - excellent. However, the toilet roll holders are so low you need the grab rail to hang onto so you don't fall on the floor while accessing the paper.
Just a thought, but maybe some practicality in planning wouldn't go astray.
