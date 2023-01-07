The $2.94 million redevelopment of Mount Canobolas visitor facilities have reopened at the summit almost a year after it was closed to the public.
The first visitors flocked to the summit when it reopened just in time for Christmas.
National Parks and Wildlife Service Area manager Fiona Buchanan said the new upgrade has made the views from the top of the mountain more accessible for everyone.
"We know taking a trip to the summit is a favourite pastime of locals and visitors alike, attracting around 75,000 visitors annually, peaking during the COVID-19 pandemic at around 200,000 visits," Ms Buchanan said.
"The summit has a new lookout, new accessible amenities and pathways, new cultural interpretation and educational signage, and a new visitor car park including two accessible car parks and two bus bays.
"It also includes a stunning ground mosaic based on the work of local Aboriginal artist Mick Crook."
Ms Buchanan said the summit upgrade followed recent improvements to the Walls lookout and Towac picnic area, including new picnic tables and upgraded car parks.
"The visitor facilities at Mount Canobolas were first built in 1974 and the redevelopment is ensuring National Parks and Wildlife Service can sustainably manage increasing numbers of people coming to enjoy this spectacular reserve," she said.
"People come to Mount Canobolas State Conservation Area to bushwalk, camp, birdwatch and exercise in a spectacular setting on Orange's doorstep.
"Our improvements are ongoing. The next project will be the $350,000 upgrade of the Federal Falls Walk set to be completed next year."
The latest National Parks and Wildlife Service research shows that visitors to national parks contribute more than $215 million to the Orange economy annually and generate more than 600 direct and indirect jobs for the region each year.
The Mount Canobolas state conservation area redevelopment is part of the largest investment in visitor infrastructure in national parks history - $450 million for more than 200 visitor projects across the state.
It builds on the $17.9 billion and 74,000 jobs national parks already contribute annually to the state's economy and is supporting NSW communities to recover in the wake of droughts, bushfires, floods, and the pandemic.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.