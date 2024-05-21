Indigenous name for new Orange road rejected at passionate council meeting

A proposed Indigenous name for the newest road in Orange has been rejected after an emotive debate.
The Southern Feeder Road will be renamed Southern Distributor Road. Yuranigh Way and Brabham Way were voted down by councillors.
After the vote homeowners on the strip told the Central Western Daily they were "furious", having unanimously supported Brabham Way.
"It's extremely disappointing," one - who asked not to be identified by name - said after the Tuesday night meeting.
"This is a complete debacle ... there is just nothing but incompetence in the council."
The group said the new name made the road sound like a highway, and believe this could devalue their properties. Concerns about confusion with Yurinigh Place for emergency services was also raised.
Councillor Kevin Duffy pushed to reject the initial proposal to name the road Yuranigh Way, after a significant Indigenous guide to Thomas Mitchell.
"I recognise the importance of Yuranigh to the Central West ... but Southern Distributor passes the pub test," he said.
Cr Tony Mileto proposed Brabham Way, which was opposed by a majority of councillors.
"I get that Brabham is a well known name, but he came to Orange once and drove a car. Yuranigh has had a far bigger impact," C Mel McDonell said.
Cr Mileto took offence to comments made by Cr David Mallard.
"I can't support this amendment. I frankly feel like we've got enough things named after privileged white blokes," the Greens councillor told the chamber.
About 34 per cent of 904 voters in a council survey voted for Yuranigh Way; more than any other option. All residents who live on the road supported Brabham Way.
Cr Gerald Power made the initial proposal for Yuranigh Way. He was visibly frustrated by proceedings.
"We have bedded Orange City Council on one thing: consult with the public," he said.
"This is not the way council should be working. We voted to take it to the people."
Councillors voted 7-4 for the name "Southern Distributor Road."
It will go to the NSW Geographical Naming Board for final approval.
