Central Western Dailysport
Home/Sport/A-League
Watch

Matildas effect sees new Orange club double numbers after just one year

DU
By Dominic Unwin
May 10 2024 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On a floodlit football pitch on a chilly autumn night in Orange, a slice of history was made.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from sports
What it would take for the PMP to get behind a President's Cup revival
Forbes and Maitland players and staff together after the 2022 Presidents Cup clash at Parkes. File picture
The competition has been 'shelved' by NSWRL.
Nick Guthrie and Josh Callinan
No comments
Matildas effect sees new Orange club double numbers after just one year
CSU Cockatoos Pink and Yellow players after the round one match. Picture supplied
It all started from a casual conversation amongst uni students.
Dominic Unwin
No comments

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.