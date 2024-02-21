Student crosses half way across the globe to attend uni in Orange

As orientation week kicks off, a new chapter unfolds for first-year students like Gurleen Sibia who has travelled across the world from Canada to attend university in Orange.
Driven by a lifelong passion for healthcare, the first-year pharmacy student said he was seeking new experiences, which led him to apply for a scholarship at Charles Sturt University.
"As a kid I always wanted to work in the healthcare field," Mr Sibia said.
"So, I did a degree back home and then I looked at some options and saw that Charles Sturt was an option in Australia.
"And I was seeking a new experience in a different country."
In pursuit of a fresh start, the Charles Sturt University campus in Orange provided him with precisely that.
Contrasting starkly with his previous university in Canada, which he described as "very busy", he expressed his appreciation for smaller, regional campuses that offer a unique experience for students.
"I like the peacefulness and the quietness of the campus," he said.
"I'm just really enjoying the experience and hopefully making a lot of good memories for the future, making a lot of friends and importantly, learning as well."
Dentistry professor, Andrew Flatau said the orientation week is especially important for rural and regional universities.
"Moving to a regional centre like Orange comes with lots of challenges apart from studying for a degree."
"So, the focus of the orientation week is to connect students with each other and with support services to ensure that they start off their journey with an appropriate work-life balance.
"Among the orientation week events include an amazing race, which is going to be amazing; trivia nights, and a paint and sip night that have all been organised by the students."
Mr Flateu said a large portion of the orientation week is run by current students, as they understand a lot of the concerns newer students may be feeling.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.