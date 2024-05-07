Millie jets off to chase Matildas dream after shock selection

Millie Peterson wants to be a Matilda and she's in pretty good company.
The Orange High School student has been named in the under 16 girls NSW Country team to play at the 2024 National Youth Championships on July 3-8.
The side will play at the state-of-the-art 'Home of the Matildas' facility at La Trobe University in Melbourne.
The winger will follow in the footsteps of Cowra's Ellie Carpenter and Grenfell's Clare Hunt when she faces off against the best youth talent in Australia.
It's a path she wants to emulate, having cheered on the girls during their historic run to the semi-finals during the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
"I'd like to be a Matilda one day," she said.
"It was pretty thrilling watching them last year. Caitlin Foord is probably my favourite player.
"I love Ellie but Caitlin plays my position."
To gain NSW Country selection, Peterson had to go through a rigorous set of camps and trials both near and far from home.
Over time she said she learned to block out any nerves and just focus on letting her football do the talking.
"So I had to go through a training camp with some coaches and then after that you go through trials for the Talent Support Program and then you make it further," she said.
"The first training camp was at the local soccer grounds, but then I had trials in Sydney and in Bathurst.
"For the first one, I did think a lot about it, but by the second one I was focused on just trying my hardest.
"It was [a surprise] especially the last selection. I didn't expect it.
"You do get nervous but kind of all goes away when you're on the field."
The winger plays locally for Waratahs Rebels and has some unfinished business after her team lost their Orange District Football Association grand final last season.
"We came second last year so we're looking to win this year and go one better," she said.
"The grand final was close until the end but the other team got a goal and we just couldn't get it back."
Before then however there is silverware up for grabs in Melbourne although she is also looking forward to the camaraderie off the pitch.
"I'm looking forward to travelling, the competition and just meeting new people," she said.
