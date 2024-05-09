'Will go absolutely gangbusters': Fresh timeline for Milky Lane's Orange opening

A revised timeframe for when Milky Lane will open its doors in Orange has been revealed.
News broke at the start of 2024 that the national burger chain would soon occupy the empty Summer Street space left by Lone Star's departure.
It was initially believed the restaurant would be open to the public by late April or early May.
Milky Lane director Christian Avant has now told the Central Western Daily that "things blew out a little bit longer than expected" and that an early June date was locked in.
"We've been getting inundated every day with messages and emails asking what's going on, is it real, is it happening," he said.
"All of our artwork team have been and gone and the finishing touches are being done at the moment. Everything is pretty much ready. It looks incredible."
With a population just north of 40,000, Orange will be the smallest city in which Milky Lane operates.
But in terms of social media buzz, it hasn't come much bigger than what the Colour City has produced.
"I wasn't overly sure when this was pitched to me about Orange," Mr Avant said.
"The last two months has made me more confident for Orange than pretty much anything we've done in the last year.
"People in places like Orange don't necessarily have access to these things as easily. A lot of brands like us might look past places like Orange. I think this store will go absolutely gangbusters."
Although the outside of the building is largely blacked out in preparation for the big reveal, a few gaps show artworks of musicians Ice Cube, Rihanna and Biggie Smalls on the walls.
Mr Avant also confirmed the company's full menu "that everybody has been drooling over" will be in place at the Orange site.
Around 30 jobs - including a venue manager, floor staff and bar staff - will be created as a result of the restaurant's opening.
Those wishing to enquire about a position can email Orange@milkylane.co
