Milky Lane 'won't be cutting corners' in Orange as expected opening date revealed

Milky Lane is coming to Orange and they're pulling out all the stops.
News broke at the beginning of February that the national burger restaurant would be opening a store at the Orange City Centre, although an opening date was not yet known.
Milky Lane director Christian Avant has since confirmed to the Central Western Daily that the company's belief was it would open at the former Lone Star site in Summer Street by the end of April.
"Due to social media, there's a lot of recognition for brands like us, but you never really think it's going to get there, because a lot of brands like ours don't look at towns like Orange," Mr Avant said.
"I think it's such a good opportunity. We don't sit in the space of being just a burger restaurant, we sit in the space of a full service restaurant experience who happens to serve burgers."
So what makes Milky Lane different in the director's eyes?
For one thing, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights, the restaurant will become a make-shift nightclub, with a DJ playing "nostalgic 2000s throwback music".
"Traditionally I find burger places as a place where you do just grab a burger, eat it and leave. Milky Lane can be a night out," Mr Avant added.
But during the week, it's a different story as the focus shifts to families from Monday to Thursday.
Having successfully opened another store in the regional Victorian town of Bendigo recently, the Milky Lane director assured Orange residents they would be going all out for the Colour City.
"We won't be cutting any corners in Orange just because it is a smaller town," Mr Avant said.
"We'll be bringing everything we always do. We'll be flying in our graffiti team and we are retaining some of the internals because it is a heritage building.
"I think it's going to breathe something completely new into Orange."
