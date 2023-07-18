Central Western Daily
Our People

Clare Hunt and Ellie Carpenter prepare for Matildas' World Cup campaign

Dominic Unwin
By Dominic Unwin
Updated July 18 2023 - 4:04pm, first published 4:00pm
Matildas defender Clare Hunt says she hopes to inspire kids across the Central West to reach for the stars ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

