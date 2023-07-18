Matildas defender Clare Hunt says she hopes to inspire kids across the Central West to reach for the stars ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.
The Grenfell product was named in the Matildas' 23-player squad for the home tournament despite only making her national team debut earlier this year.
Hunt joins Cowra's Ellie Carpenter and Orange-born Tameka Yallop as the region's green and gold contingent.
In fact, Hunt and Carpenter grew up playing together in Western representative sides, something not lost on the 24-year old.
"I feel extremely proud to represent the community and region where I grew up," Hunt said.
"It is an opportunity for me to express my gratitude to all those who impacted my football career in some way, when I am playing.
"I feel privileged to be in the position that I am, and be a figure for country kids that they too can pursue big dream and goals.
"It's special to be able to experience this occasion with Ellie. For me, it has been a full-circle moment in my football career, and I am excited to continue my international career with her in this Matildas squad."
Hunt earned her first international cap in February during the Matildas' 4-0 win against Czechia in the Cup of Nations.
A recent addition to the national team set-up, Hunt said she was honoured to be trusted by manager Tony Gustavsson.
"It is an extremely special and unique opportunity to play in a home World Cup," she said.
"To feel at home, and be supported by Australian fans will be immense. I am extremely honoured and grateful to have this opportunity to make history with this Matildas squad.
"I hoped that my recent performances in both the Cup of Nations and the UK were enough to cement a place in the 23 player squad. I was relieved and excited upon hearing from Tony that I had made the roster."
While Hunt knows she will have 24 million Australians cheering her on, there's a small group of supporters back home who she will be thinking of when she takes to the pitch.
"Family and friends from home will be watching and supporting me," she said.
"To have their support over so many years has allowed me to pursue my dream."
