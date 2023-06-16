Last Friday Orange High School's (OHS) football team was devastated after a 5-1 loss to Dubbo College in the girl's Western CHS final.
One week on they returned serve with a 4-1 win against the same opposition in the Astley Cup, securing both redemption and the overall tie against Dubbo by reaching the magic 401-point mark.
Midfielder Lola Manson had mixed emotions at full-time as she finished her Astley Cup career on a high.
"I have played in the Astley Cup for three years now. It's a bit sad that it's the last one but we went out with a bang," she said.
"I'm very proud of everyone in the team.
"That felt amazing. Being the 100th year is a really big deal and it meant so much to be out there for my last year.
"Having the crowd is so good. Being at our home ground and having the crowd brought so much enthusiasm and motivation. We worked very hard."
Goal scorer Millie Peterson echoed her teammate's sentiment with the Year 9 winger savouring the experience.
"It was very exciting and fun to have everyone there cheering us on," she said.
Earlier Dubbo and OHS played out a tough 1-1 draw in the boys leg, paving the way for the girls to decide the tie.
When the starting hooter couldn't be found, Lucy Mellis' pre-existing nerves went into overdrive.
Not that you would have noticed with the Year 9 OHS student taking out first place in the girl's 100 metre sprint.
It was an effort made even more amazing by the fact she had just scored in the Hornet's football win.
"It was nerve-racking at the start," she said.
"I was talking to the other competitors and just asking them how they feel. I was really tired because I just played soccer.
"I was so nervous but I had some amazing teammates with me and we walked with each other, held hands, hugged and made sure we were ready to go."
It helped cap a dominant display from the Hornets on the track with wins in the boys 100 metres and 1500 metres.
Mellis said it had put OHS on a good footing before they head to Bathurst next week.
"It feels amazing and incredible especially for all the girls out there. It's a great lead for Orange High."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.