Lots of guarantees after track announcement ... but how about a few more?

I see Jeff Whitton is promoting the development of a flash greyhound racing track in Orange.
He believes it will be good for Orange.
It will bring people and their money into the town - always a good thing for Orange!
Can he also assure us that no dogs will be killed or injured during racing on this high quality track he envisions?
And can he also assure us that retired dogs will be taken home to live out their lives in safety and comfort?
Can he? I doubt it.
Like many people who attended this year's ANZAC day service at Robertson Park, my thoughts were many and mixed.
Of course my thoughts were with family members who fought in both World Wars.
However, I kept wondering what we'd learnt from all the wars that have occurred, especially those in recent decades.
Many years ago, I innocently believed that world peace was possible.
However, detailed media reports and especially television news since then have destroyed that belief.
Today's wars in Gaza and the Ukraine, together with an arms race now taking place, continue to be a very serious and major concern.
How do we explain these events to our grandchildren, who already have other concerns on their minds?
Back in 1952, The Observer wrote: "The way to win an atomic war is to make certain it never starts."
What an excellent analogy your editorial ('Enough is enough': more than a chance', Opinion 29/4) makes between responses to violence against women and other acts of violence such as one-punch assaults.
This perfectly highlights the hypocrisy of "women's" issues. Although, sadly women have known this, thought this and been making these comparisons for years, for decades and probably centuries.
What's caused this latest shift in society? Why do we now finally care enough about women for this to be, momentarily, front page news? Why have the hundreds of other violent deaths not been enough? While I'm not looking a gift horse in the mouth, if it means social change, I'm sceptical that the men in power (yes, we still live in a patriarchy) really understand this change needs more than harsher sentencing and a few extra lines in a high school textbook.
As co-chairs of the Australian Mental Health Prize, we're reaching out to Australian communities to encourage nominations for the 2024 Prize.
Recent events have underscored the importance of supporting one another during challenging times. It is also imperative that we have responsible conversations that challenge stigma and misinformation surrounding mental health. With almost half of Australians facing mental health challenges in their lifetime, it's clear that no community is untouched by these issues.
Despite this, mental health funding remains disproportionately low, exacerbating service gaps and leaving marginalised individuals without essential support. The aftermath of COVID-19 has only intensified these challenges, emphasising the interconnectedness of mental health with broader societal issues.
The Australian Mental Health Prize serves as a platform to honour individuals who have made significant contributions to mental health advocacy and service provision. Nominations for the 2024 prize are open until July 8, 2024, with winners announced on September 23, 2024. Categories include Aboriginal or Torres Strait Islander, lived experience, professional, and community hero.
We urge your readers to nominate deserving candidates who have shown outstanding dedication to mental health in their communities. To nominate, visit https://www.australianmentalhealthprize.org.au Together, let's prioritise mental well-being and create more inclusive and supportive societies.
