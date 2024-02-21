Synthetic field and mini golf planned for multi-million dollar development

A new synthetic soccer field and mini golf course are planned for Orange.
The facilities would form part of the of the proposed multi-million dollar greyhound track development off Bathurst Road.
A function centre, driving range, market space, kennel and vet are also included in preliminary design plans.
Rough layout sketches shared with the Central Western Daily this week give the best glimpse yet of how the old trotters track at Highlands Paceway may be developed.
"We just want to get it done," Daniel Weizman - CEO of the Greyhound Breeders Owners and Trainers Association (GBOTA) - said.
"We want to make sure it's part of the community and prove it's not just for greyhound racing, but a true community hub."
If built, the synthetic all-weather field would be the first of its kind in the Central West.
"They're going to maximise that area to accommodate as many things as they can for the entire community," Cr Jeff Whitton, a long-time supporter of the project, said this week.
Plans for a new track in Orange - dubbed the "Greyhound Centre of Excellence" - appear to be proceedings, with GBOTA agreeing to buy land from Orange City Council in November last year.
Construction costs are estimated at about $15 million. GBOTA says this "could" inject $20 million into the Orange economy every year. This figure has been disputed.
The proposal has attracted significant enthusiasm from many local greyhound enthusiasts following destruction of Bathurst's Kennerson Park due to flooding in 2022.
"It's very positive," trainer Jason Lyne told the CWD last year.
"There's a long way to go but this support is fantastic ... It's a great first step. I just want another track in the Central West.
Opponents have meanwhile flagged concerns over the ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding.
"It's a dying industry, literally," former councillor Neil Jones told the CWD.
"This talk of a 'Centre of Excellence' is nonsense. It'll be a 'Centre of Excellence' for gambling and animal suffering .... That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
