Plan to sink greyhound track construction revealed by animal rights group

Animal rights groups will attempt to sink plans for a new greyhound track in Orange.
Activists argue the multi-million dollar project would cause suffering to dogs and promote problem gambling, and say they will oppose the upcoming development application.
In a joint statement released this week, Animal Liberation (AL) and the Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds (CPG) aired opposition to this week's announcement land will be sold for construction.
"[We have] a strong history of opposing harmful developments," AL campaigns manager Lisa Ryan said.
"While the NSW greyhound industry and GBOTA appear to think they have an 'approval' in the bag, they will come to realise, no one is above our planning laws.
"We are appalled that Orange council has sold off what is public land behind closed doors with public input and we have watched closely the lack of transparency surrounding all matters relating to this proposed development."
CPG director Kylie Field argued claims of significant economic benefit for Orange are greatly exaggerated.
"A new track at Orange will only result in more animal suffering and have a negative impact on the community through problem gambling and other issues," she said.
"GBOTA's claims that the new track will be safe are false ... All greyhound tracks are dangerous.
"The financial health of greyhound racing is under a cloud ... The industry has given no evidence for claims that the new complex will inject $20 million into the new economy.
"The industry can't be trusted and uses consultants to exaggerate the economic benefits of racing."
Last week the Central Western Daily reported a contract to sell the old Highlands Paceway trotters track has been signed by Orange City Council for the project.
Preliminary design plans for the "Centre of Excellence" included a restaurant, public all-weather sports fields, onsite function centre, mini golf, vet clinic, rehoming facilities, pet shop, and offices.
Estimated costs are about $15 million. The earliest timeline for completion is 2025.
The abandoned old trotters track off Bathurst Road was revealed as the preferred location in February, last year.
A block adjacent to Orange Airport, the former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor and Towac Park were also explored.
"The priority will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," then-CEO of GBOTA Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
Concerns over ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding - have been flagged.
"It's a dying industry, literally," former councillor Neil Jones told the CWD prior to the vote.
"This talk of a 'Centre of Excellence' is nonsense. It'll be a 'Centre of Excellence' for gambling and animal suffering .... That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
