Cole named in Panthers side for Souths clash after injury to star player

Orange's Jack Cole has been added to Penrith Panthers' team on the eve of their round nine NRL clash with South Sydney Rabbitohs.
The three-time defending premiers head to the Olympic Stadium on Thursday (May 2) to take on Souths in their first game since sacking coach Jason Demetriou.
Cole was initially named as 18th man for the NRL fixture and at five-eighth for Penrith's NSW Cup clash against the Rabbitohs beforehand.
However a hamstring complaint suffered by Nathan Cleary has seen the star halfback ruled out with Brad Schnedier named in his place and Cole being promoted to the bench.
It will be Cole's first appearance of the regular season after he was handed the number six jersey for Penrith's World Club Challenge match against Wigan Warriors in February.
Injury ruled him out of the first three rounds of NSW Cup before making his comeback against Sydney Roosters.
He made an immediate impact as well, scoring a try in the third minute as Penrith chalked up a 30-14 victory.
In four matches in reserve grade he has scored 22 points and recorded 217 kick metres.
Blayney Bears product Liam Henry has been omitted from the side despite a strong start to the season.
He makes way for Lindsay Smith who has been moved to the bench to accommodate returning Kiwi prop Moses Leota.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.