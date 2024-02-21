From CYMS to the world stage: Cole anointed as Luai's successor

Sasha Cole says it's "exciting and surreal" to watch son Jack rise up the ranks at Penrith Panthers and on Sunday he'll take another huge step forward.
The 20-year old will start at five-eighth for Penrith in the World Club Challenge against Wigan Warriors on February 25.
Incumbent half Jarome Luai is still nursing a shoulder injury and with the Samoan international departing for Wests Tigers on a mammoth five-year deal at the end of 2024, Cole is locked in a battle with fellow half Brad Schneider to succeed him.
Coach Ivan Cleary has confirmed the CYMS junior will be given the first shot.
Mrs Cole said the family was in awe of all he had achieved so far.
"It's really exciting and a bit surreal," she said.
"We are really excited and proud of him. We've seen what it takes to make a dream a reality.
"It's on the back of a lot of hard work and commitment. We'll be watching and cheering him on from home we can't wait!
Cole made his sole NRL appearance in 2022 against North Queensland Cowboys alongside Blayney Bears junior Liam Henry.
Both he and Henry enjoyed strong campaigns for Penrith reserves in the 2023 NSW Cup and signed multi-year deals keeping them at the foot of the mountains.
Despite being widely considered as Penrith's next in line to partner Nathan Cleary, he hasn't forgotten his roots, regularly returning home to volunteer his time helping coach at Vipers.
Mrs Cole said his time spent at CYMS helped set him up for success.
"It has gone fast," she said.
"It's been a great journey so far, we have a lot of gratitude for CYMS and all his coaches.
"He has a lot of motivation and drive. He knows natural ability only takes you so far. It's taken hours of training and commitment."
