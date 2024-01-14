Henry lifts lid on 'unreal' Panthers culture and Ivan Cleary's message to him ahead of 2024

The western area is renowned for producing elite rugby league talent and, in a new series, we'll be bringing you the stories of those stars.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Every Monday, we'll have tales of western juniors who now play in the NRL or NRLW, their rise to the top, memories of bush footy and what the 2024 season holds.
This week we chat to Blayney Bears junior and Penrith Panthers rising star Liam Henry.
Cracking the first team for the three-prime defending premiers is no easy feat but Blayney's Liam Henry knows what he needs to do.
Henry is in the thick of preseason preparations at Penrith Panthers as the club sets out on its quest to become the first team to win four premierships in a row since St George during their 11-straight title run.
The Blayney Bears junior said he was thriving in the club's winning culture.
"I'm learning heaps and loving every minute of it so it's going really well."
"We did about four or five weeks before Christmas and then the international boys came back after that. We have the full squad back now so it's nice.
"The development system here is unreal. I love it, I wouldn't want to go anywhere else. The culture from the oldest boys to the youngest, they just connect and it gets everyone going. I love it here."
After making his NRL debut against North Queensland Cowboys in 2022, Henry played two games in 2023 and enjoyed a dominant year in NSW Cup, being named in the team of the year.
He said his goal in 2024 was to take the next step, something coach Ivan Cleary had spoken to him about.
"We have our chats and for me it's just about trying to develop and grow every day and take the opportunities when they come," he said.
"That's what he has told me so that's my goal.
"I just want to play consistent footy. Obviously the goal is to play more NRL, I want to crack that side and get a few more games at that level."
The 22-year old prop named Kiwi duo James Fisher-Harris and Moses Leota as role models and said he had been soaking up as much knowledge from them.
"Within the club it's Fish and Moey, I love watching them and getting to train alongside them in pretty special," he said.
"Everyday I go in and try to soak up as much as I can from them.
"They both have big motors so they are high-intensity players who can do it for a long period of time. That's the biggest thing.
"The energy and intensity they bring to the team and then to hold that for 50-60 minutes, it's something to work towards."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.