Another former NRL forward is heading to the PMP

One of the Peter McDonald Premiership's most daunting forward packs has just received another boost in the form of an ex-NRL player.
Mudgee Dragons has signed former Kiwi junior representative Anthony Cherrington for the 2024 season.
The back-rower played 24 NRL games for Sydney Roosters and South Sydney Rabbitohs and made the train on squad for New Zealand ahead of their ultimately successful 2008 Rugby League World Cup campaign.
He first broke through to first grade with the Tricolours in 2008 and would stay at the club until 2012.
A series of nasty knee injuries stalled his burgeoning career and he spent time in Penrith Panthers' lower grades before a three year stint with Redcliffe Dolphins in Queensland Cup.
He would have to wait 2813 days until he got another shot at the big time, signing with Souths in 2017 before linking with Group 6 club Thirlmere-Tahmoor Roosters in 2018.
The 36-year joins an already formidable Mudgee side boasting 87 games worth of NRL experience.
His signing comes off the back of the Dragons signing Indigenous All Star representative Zac Saddler while coach Clay Priest has a new lease on life after a big preseason.
Mudgee suffered a reality check in round one against Orange CYMS, trailing 36-4 at half-time to the 2023 wooden spooners.
They now head west for a crunch clash with Macquarie Raiders at Apex Oval, who are fresh off the back of a statement win in the derby against Dubbo CYMS.
