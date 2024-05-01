Central Western Daily
Home/Multimedia/Footy Multimedia

Another former NRL forward is heading to the PMP

DU
By Dominic Unwin
Updated May 1 2024 - 3:39pm, first published 10:37am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

One of the Peter McDonald Premiership's most daunting forward packs has just received another boost in the form of an ex-NRL player.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DU

Dominic Unwin

Sports journalist

Sports reporter in Orange with the Central Western Daily. Previously at Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Got a yarn? Send me an email via dominic.unwin@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.