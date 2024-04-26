His NRL career was cut short by a freak injury, now he's ready to rip into CYMS

Zac Saddler isn't interested in "what ifs", in fact his decision to walk away from Sydney Roosters in 2024 was an easy one.
The forward copped an accidental elbow to the face during the NRL Preseason Challenge match against South Sydney Rabbitohs in February
It left his cheek and nose broken in addition to a torn eyelid tendon.
As gruesome as it sounds, it's not the worst he's copped.
His promising NRL career was cut short in 2021 in just his third game for Manly-Warringah Sea Eagles, fracturing his skull and suffering a brain bleed after a nasty clash against Newcastle Knights.
So despite signing on to play NSW Cup with the Tricolours, Saddler decided he no longer has the desire to chase an NRL career and reached out to Mudgee Dragons coach Clay Priest.
"I said I'd give it one more crack for a year and see what happens," he said.
"I was at the Roosters and did the preseason for NSW Cup and played in the NRL trial against Souths.
"But I got an elbow to the face and ended up doing my cheek and nose and ripped my eyelid tendon off. Copped a bit of a flogging actually. Couldn't have got me any better.
"So I sort of reached out to Clay and said I was getting a bit sick of playing in Sydney and didn't really think I had the fire to have another crack at the NRL.
"So, for me, there was sort of no point hanging around that NSW Cup scene.
"I'd rather go the bush footy route and just enjoy it a bit more."
In between stints at Manly and the Roosters, Saddler featured for the Canberra Raiders' NSW Cup team, Tuggeranong Bushrangers and Limoux Grizzlies in France.
The latter is a memory he won't soon forget, likening French rugby league to stepping into a time machine.
"It was pretty crazy," he said.
"It's like playing 30 years ago I suppose, it's pretty wild but it was the sort of stuff I like.
"So it was good and we ended up winning the comp over there. It was a pretty crazy experience."
The 24-year old has been named to start in Mudgee's round one clash against Orange CYMS and with Priest still serving a suspension, he will look to impose himself as top dog in the middle at Wade Park.
Bathurst born and Cooma raised, Saddler begins his Peter McDonald Premiership journey at peace with his career and ready to open a new chapter with he and his partner already eyeing off a permanent move to Mudgee.
"You have to work hard for everything," he said.
"I was in Sydney for eight years and I got three games out of it but some blokes are there longer and don't get a game.
"So you sort of take that and you cherish those things.
"Never take anything for granted because it can be taken away pretty quickly."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.