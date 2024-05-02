Trailblazing on and off the field, this donation is tackling 'taboo' topic

When supermarket giants get on board with charitable causes, there's usually an influx of worthy recipients putting their hand up to grab goodies for their community group.
But when you mix a battle against period poverty with an employee of the store and a huge advocate of her women's rugby club, what you get is Orange's Davina Wright.
Recently retired player and bakery department manager with Woolworths North Orange, Ms Wright delivered female hygiene hampers to the Emus Rugby Club in April, which marked the opening of the debut women's change rooms.
"I can't count how many times we've been caught out over the years with young girls and women needing a pad or tampon before or after games," she said.
"Some of them will announce it, for sure, but more often than not it's someone going to a close ally nearby and not something they'll more or less broadcast across the room.
"It's still a bit of a taboo thing for some, but if we've got emergency female hygiene products readily available, no one has to think twice about asking or feeling uncomfortable.
"Now, any female player at our home games, whether they're an Emu or not, can know we've got them covered."
A cause the bakery boss went in to bat for with her manager, Scott Clayton, the partnership between Woolworths Limited and Share the Dignity charity started back in 2019, with both colour city stores throwing their weight behind the initiative.
Placed in collection boxes in the March and August months, the aim of the game is to encourage customers to donate sanitary items to those struggling to attain the essentials.
Products are then matched by Woolworths with a five cent donation, with the supermarket chain raising an additional $2.7 million for the charity since.
All types of pads, menstrual cups, tampons and period-proof underwear are generously given, along with bits and bobs including deodorant, elastic hair bands and wipes.
"No one should ever not have access to those needs or have them not readily available, and it's heartbreaking knowing it happens," Ms Wright said.
"During the years, most if not all women in our team have experienced someone coming up to them to ask for personal care items, for one reason or another.
"Some of our older girls are usually more open about it, but we're a club with young teenage girls experiencing [menstrual cycles], right through to women approaching their 50s who may need pads.
The club is everyone's safe space there and it's our home, too.- Orange's Davina Wright on importance of personal needs being met within local sporting clubs.
"The club is everyone's safe space there and it's our home, too, so we have to look at all sides of it when it comes to age range and personal needs like that so we're all comfortable."
With two hampers filled with roughly $100 worth of sanitary products a piece, players will be able to find one basket in each of the new change rooms.
Whether they're a home or away player, items will be replenished throughout each season - with easy access to products either beside the toilets, or placed in between the basins.
With her last game played in 2023, the recently retired Ms Wright won't be around as much to see it all go to good use.
But after starting with the club back in 2014, Orange's Endeavour Oval will always remain her home, too.
"There's just nothing I wouldn't do for Emus, truly, because [rugby is] more than just a game," she said.
"Supporting the girls is also something I'll want to do forever, especially with women's rugby having come so far since my first game back in 1998 with school in Canberra.
"It's been such a male-dominated arena, but it's not longer just 'a man's place' because it's as much a female place now, too, and Emus has made some hugely positive steps toward supporting the women.
"Especially in the current climate, it's a time to just grow and be there for each other, regardless of gender, and for men to continue standing with us."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.