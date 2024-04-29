See who enjoyed Ladies Day at the rugby union on the weekend

Orange Emu's Rugby Union Club and Orange City Rugby Union Club both celebrated ladies day on the weekend.
Making the most of the warm weather, the clubs kicked off the 2024 season with the annual celebration.
The ladies were wined and dined while watching the footy.
Orange Emus won four of the five games. First grade men won 27 to 10 against the Dubbo 'Roos. Second 15 won 32 to nil and men's third 15 won 32 to 22 against the Dubbo 'Roos. The colts won 24 to nil against the Mudgee Wombats. The women were beaten 48 to five against the 'Roos.
Over at Orange City the club won all four grades against the Cowra Eagles and Parkes Boars. Women's first 15 won 64 to 15 against the Eagles. Colts won 46 to 10 against the Boars. Second grade won 36 to 12 against the Eagles and the first 15 rounded it out with the Lions beating the Eagles 29 to 22.
