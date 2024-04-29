Brown doubles last season's try total as CYMS youngsters put on a show

Two tries, two points and double the joy for Harry Brown.
The Orange CYMS under 18s winger got his Tom Nelson Premiership season off to the best possible start on Saturday, April 27.
His double helped the green and golds to a 36-22 win against Mudgee Dragons in an end-to-end try fest at Wade Park.
He hasn't taken long to adjust to life in the under 18s age group, doubling his 2023 tally in just 60 minutes.
"I only scored one try last year in under 16s," he said.
"I'm really happy we got the win.
"It got a bit frustrating at times because our defence dropped off but we picked it up at the end and we had it at the start."
CYMS jumped out to an early 10-0 lead and took a 14-6 advantage into the sheds.
Mudgee refused to go away however and continuously hit back with the sides trading tries.
At 30-22 they were pressing the home side's line when the CYMS halfback latched onto a Dragons pass and raced downfield before finding Brown who beat a last-gasp effort by a defender to place the ball down under the posts.
Brown said the group had put in the hard yards during preseason under the watchful gaze of new coach Ryan Prevett, fresh off his first season coaching Vipers.
"I did a lot of fitness in the off-season and played Western Rams," he said.
"We've been really focusing on moving out of the ruck, our whole team. We've also been working with first grade for fitness and other conditioning.
"It's helped a lot.
"The club is impressive all-round."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.