'No change' to greyhound track plans in Orange despite renewed Bathurst bid

There are "no changes" in the plan to build a multi-million dollar dog racing track in Orange.
That's according to Daniel Weisman, CEO of the Greyhound Breeders and Trainers Association (GBOTA).
On Tuesday Member for Bathurst Paul Toole renewed calls for Bathurst to host the high-profile development despite previous.
"There's been no changes," Mr Weisman told the Central Western Daily on Wednesday.
"We're still doing negotiations with [Orange City Council] that are very advanced."
As previously reported by the CWD, GBOTA signed a contract to buy the old trotters track off Bathurst Road in November.
It has confirmed plans to build a "Greyhound Centre of Excellence" on the site, but the CWD understands it retains the ability to pay out a termination clause.
At the time GBOTA said construction could begin as early as mid-2024.
"It's very exciting, particularly for the participants in the Central West who haven't had a track there for nearly a year," Mr Weisman said in November.
"We're hoping once we finalise the deal to get the DA in place to start building as soon as possible ... hopefully maybe mid-next year.
"We know that greyhound racing brings at least $20 million [a year]. The race meetings are broadcast around the world so people will see Orange as well."
Bathurst council has proposed a strip on Mount Panorama for coinstruction.
"Let's not forget, when Orange closed their track a number of years ago, it was Bathurst that actually continued to race out here in the Central West," Paul Toole said on Tuesday.
"It's important that is also honoured through Greyhound Racing NSW and GBOTA by building the track here in the Bathurst area."
