Meet the Winemaker: Monica Gray, See Saw Wines

Name: Monica Gray
Role: Head Winemaker
Winery: See Saw Wines
The Jarrett family own some of the best vineyards in Orange, allowing their winemaker Monica Grey the pick of the region's grapes. In 2007 their first vineyard was certified organic. The wines reflect the care and attention to detail that the vineyards are given, and it's no wonder that See Saw wines have been awarded best organic wine in NSW three years in a row.
How did you find your way into the wine industry?
I always had a strong interest in wine. Our family holidays were spent traipsing around cellar doors across the countryside. Whilst working in government in Canberra, I started part-time work in a cellar door and was hooked. It wasn't long before I decided to resign from my government job, enrol in Wine Science at CSU, and commence my first vintage. 14 vintages later and I haven't looked back.
What can visitors expect when visiting the See Saw cellar door?
Our cellar door is conveniently located in Nashdale, and open seven days per week. There are different tasting experiences available. The Seasonal tasting is where our wines are paired with chef prepared small plates of regional produce. The See Saw Tasting is a selection of six See Saw wines, which evolves each season. The third option is an outdoor casual experience where guests can order wines by the glass or bottle and enjoy with a regional grazing board.
What's your favourite wine?
My favourite variety is Chardonnay, particularly from cool climates. The delicate fruit profile, line of acidity, and overall complexity makes it a delicious drink. My favourite from the See Saw range is the 2022 'Invergo' Organic Chardonnay.
If someone is new to wine, what would you recommend they taste?
You don't have to know much about wine to enjoy it. We have a wide variety of wines available across the Orange region. If you lean towards white wines, then I would suggest Chardonnay. If you prefer light reds, then Pinot Noir or Gamay. For something with more body, then Shiraz.
What makes your wines unique?
All wines in the See Saw range are certified organic. We grow all our own fruit, and make all our wines on site, which means we're in control of the process from grape to bottle. Our wines are lively and bright and aim to express a sense of time and place.
What are three local wines that you'd recommend people try?
