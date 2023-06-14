It is the collaboration you didn't know you needed, Central West chef Richard Learmonth is teaming up with See Saw Wine this winter to fill you with delicious, belly-warming delights.
This is the second in a dinner series at the See Saw cellar door. The winery features one chef per season and cellar door manager Matthew Eustis is excited about the winter feast planned for July 1.
"The concept is a winter feast, so large platters and winter warmer comfort food," he told the Central Western Daily.
"This is a good opportunity for us to show our museum wines that are five or six years old and to showcase our Invergo range that is exclusive to our Cellar Door."
Mr Learmonth isn't giving away too much about the menu yet, but he has hinted at pasta and truffles featuring in the menu.
"It's going to be an intimate feast featuring slow cooked meats and handmade pasted highlighted by locally grown black perigord truffles," he said.
"Cold winter food is some of my favourite to cook and I can't wait to match some tasty winter warmers with the delicious organic wines."
Tickets are very limited so if you want a seat, you'd better get in quick. Find tickets here.
See Saw wines are in talks with the local chef they're planning on featuring in the spring, but for now Mr Eustis is staying tight-lipped.
