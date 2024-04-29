MIND YOUR BUSINESS | Bringing Sydney to Orange for car lovers

Exclusive Wheels Tyres and Mechanical has opened in Orange.
The business celebrated its grand opening with a car show on Sunday at the new site at 68 Bathurst Road, the former Orange Mechanical workshop.
Business owner Mikkel Isaac had a similar shop in Sydney from 2014 to 2019 then moved to the Central West.
"I specialise in all wheels, all tyres, trying to bring Sydney up to here because you haven't got a market like that up here," Mr Isaac said.
"There's nothing that we don't do here.
"With the older cars I can get a bigger range of tyres than what you can get in a normal shop.
"I won't be beaten on prices, I will match anyone's price."
He said he decided to open in Orange after seeing the shop for sale.
"I brought property up in Bathurst and pretty much I saw this shop for sale and the price was too good to let it go," he said.
"I left school when I was 14 so I've been in the industry for over 16 years so I don't know anything else but cars.
"I love building old cars, I'm a collector myself."
Mr Isaac said he's currently building a Holden Torana SL/R 5000 but the Holden Brock VK is one of his favourites.
"I love all [the] old cars, not much of the new stuff, mostly all pre-80s," Mr Isaac said.
Although he has a personal preference for older cars and retro cars he has been back to Tafe since undergoing his initial training so he could be up to date when it comes to working on new cars.
"When I did Tafe they didn't have the common rail diesels and stuff like that so I had to go back for another 12 months and learn about all the new stuff," he said.
Finalists for the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards have been selected.
Now in it's 12th year, the Western NSW Business Awards run by Business NSW and supported by 123 Tix, recognises growth, entrepreneurship, and celebrates business success and resilience.
Winners will be announced at a gala dinner and awards celebration on Friday, Mary 31 in Bathurst at Rydges Mount Panorama.
Winners of the 2024 Western NSW Business Awards, will then represent the region at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney in October.
Business NSW Western NSW regional director Vicki Seccombe said this year's finalists showcase and highlight the incredible business talent that is based in Western NSW.
"I believe our business community is one of the strongest in regional NSW and is reflected in the 32 per cent increase in submissions this year," Ms Seccombe said.
"These awards are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the ingenuity, strength and entrepreneurial spirit of our Western NSW business community.
"Last year, two Western NSW businesses, Topsoil Organics from Forbes and Black Gold Motel from Wallerawang won at the State Business Awards, and based on the calibre of this year's finalists, I expect that our regional winners will again do very well."
123 Tix managing director Terry Wilcher said his company was proud to sponsor the awards.
"We are passionate about regional business and we look forward to recognising and celebrating those who empower the future of our region through their vision, leadership, innovation and pioneering achievements," he said.
The nominees come from across the Central West and Orange, Millthorpe and Cabonne nominees include:
Outstanding Employee: Fahad Hussain, Colton Computer Technologies (Orange); Hayley Shiels, CosMedic Collective (Orange).
Outstanding Young Business Leader: Brooke Watts, Bralca 2.0 (Molong); Hayley Shiels, CosMedic Collective (Orange); Dylan Stephenson, Soleweld (Orange); Pamela Johnson, Spirtability (Orange).
Outstanding Business Leader (21 employees and over): Ben Wright, MBC Group Services (Orange); Kylie Streatfeild, Orange and District Early Education Program (Orange).
Outstanding Business Leader (20 employees and under): Tim Mortimer, BNB Made Easy (Orange); Ben Watts, Bralca 2.0 (Molong); Kylie Duncan, CosMedic Collective (Orange); Dr Josephine Braid, Dr Jo Braid Coaching (Orange); Emma Smith, Millthorpe Little Learning Centre (Millthorpe).
Employer of Choice: Colton Computer Technologies (Orange); Integral Scaffolding (Orange); Millthorpe Little Learning Centre (Millthorpe) and Orange and District Early Education Program (Orange).
Excellence in Diversity and Inclusion: OCTEC Limited (Orange).
Excellence in Innovation: Bralca 2.0 (Molong); Colton Computer Technologies (Orange); Diesel & Blue Doggie Daycare and Grooming (Orange).
Outstanding Community Organisation: OCTEC Limited (Orange); Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West NSW (Orange).
Excellence in Micro Business: Dr Jo Braid Coaching (Orange); Lumiere Beauty (Orange).
Excellence in Small Business: BNB Made Easy (Orange); Millthorpe Little Learning Centre (Millthorpe); Perennialle Plants (Canowindra); Studio Seed (Orange).
Excellence in Large Business: MBC Group Services (Orange); pmwPlus (Orange).
A familiar face has returned 'home' to Ray White Rural in the Central West.
For Lucy Nell, Ray White and real estate has been part of her life since she was born.
Her father is Ray White Rural CEO Stephen Nell and she said some of her earliest memories are from the Ray White head office from when he was CEO of Ray White NSW.
"I have the best memories growing up of being at the office in Sydney with my Dad, raiding the stationary cupboards and bringing Brian (White) fresh eggs from the farm," Ms Nell said.
Having grown up in Orange, Ms Nell is now raising her two daughters in the regional city.
"I was working in real estate before I even finished school, starting as a sales admin for Ray White Elizabeth Bay, then Ray White Balmain, before relocating to the Central West and kicking off my own sales career," she said.
After her office Ray White Emms Mooney sold to a competitor last year, Ms Nell knew that she wanted to return 'home' to Ray White Rural.
Her core area is around Blaney, focusing on residential and lifestyle properties under 100 acres.
"Blaney was always a working-class town, and when Orange and Bathurst became more popular, everyone looked at the neighbouring towns," she said
"The Central West draws people from Sydney, and it is now a wine hub in Australia. It is a popular weekender destination, known for its beautiful restaurants, food and shopping.
"The area is growing at a rapid rate. There is a great university and infrastructure, and is just generally a wonderful place to live. The per hectare price makes it one of the most expensive regions in the country."
