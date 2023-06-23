Having built their now-empire from the ground up, Orange's Jenny and Todd Raffen couldn't be prouder of the heights their business has reached in the past 23 years.
Which is why seeing Almighty Industries on the finalists list for the 2023 Western NSW Business Awards, really got the adrenaline pumping in the workplace.
It's a pretty big deal for the Raffen couple - who started with zero staff members to a space that now employs 60 people.
"This is only our second time for these business awards, the last time was 10 years ago, so it absolutely is extra special for us," Mrs Raffen said.
"So it was very exciting seeing our name put forward, especially with how many great businesses were listed in the same finals category."
Eyeing top title for Excellence in Large Business, the Almighty crew is up against eight other companies - all vying for the big win.
But it's the community relationships and good planning that Mrs Raffen believes drives their manufacturing business, holding contracts with multiple clients both locally and Australia-wide.
Building vehicle bodies for a whole host of industries, some of those include the State Emergency Services and several mining empires.
"I think we're unique because we do have diverse clientele and if things do quieten down in certain areas, we've certainly made sure all of our bases are covered, especially with the changing economy at the moment," she said.
"We did [start our company from scratch] and we fumbled our way through at the start, because we didn't buy the business, we created the business.
"So we feel proud to have created a lot of local employment in the community, and many opportunities for other businesses, too."
With everything from welders, auto-electricians, mechanics and spray-painters on the books, Mrs Raffen said it's certainly a "jack of all trades" workplace.
And outside of simplifying some in-house processes here and there, the Raffen's will carry on with business as usual.
"We've got diverse age groups in terms of staff, which is a great place to be with older guys passing that baton on to the younger guys, we really like that about our company," Mrs Raffen said.
"We'll continue the way we are in that respect and with our training programs, and we'll start looking for our next up-and-coming apprentices to take on board for 2024."
Western finalists across the Excellence in Large Business category are:
The awards night will be held on Friday, June 23, at the Orange Ex-Services' Club.
