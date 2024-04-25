Young people are keeping Anzac spirit alive as turn out gets 'lower and lower'

Children and teenagers from schools across the region paraded down Summer Street, paying tribute to the service men and women who died serving their countries.
Sam Huggett, a parent, said it's important to continue to involve young people in Anzac Day events "to show respect and carry on the tradition".
That's why she brought her two young daughters Faith and Grace along with her, both decorated in their grandfather's medals as she's noticed a decline in attendance over the years.
"The turn out is getting lower and lower," Ms Huggett said.
"So, it should be passed down the generations.
"It's a very important day to us because we're a big army family."
Ms Huggett's father served in the National Service, her uncle served in the Special Air Service Regiment in Vietnam and her grandfather served during World War II.
Deputy Commander of the Fifth Brigade, Jason Ingham believes Anzac Day is an "opportunity to reconnect with the past".
"We need to recognise the deeds of diggers and the diggers gone," Mr Ingham said.
Like Ms Huggett, Mr Ingham brought his three sons to the event, to not only commemorate the past but to foster the future of the Australian Defence Force.
"Everyone can contribute to the Anzac spirit," he said.
"It's an important part of who we are and it's important to keep it alive."
Mr Ingham has been involved with the army for more than 30 years and was deployed to East Timor to oversee the fuel operations, known as the petroleum platoon.
"It was quite a highlight to do that, so my team managed all the fuel operations for East Timor for the force."
Mr Ingham was born 20 kilometres out of Orange. He attended Orange High School and joined the army in 1990, where he has stayed for over 30 years.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.