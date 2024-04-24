See the photos from the 2024 Anzac Day Dawn Service

Orange residents set their alarms and rose early on Thursday morning to pay their respects at the Anzac Day Dawn Service at Robertson Park.
A large crowd congregated at the cenotaph to remember the Anzacs and the soilders that have served since World War I.
Orange RSL president Chris Colvin lead the somber ceremony.
The Dawn Service honours military routine, one still followed by the Australian Army. According to the Australian War Memorial the half-light of dawn was favoured for launching an attack. After the war, a dawn vigil became the basis for commemoration in several places all over the country.
