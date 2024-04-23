'We will remember them': Where and how can I commemorate Anzac Day this year?

April 25 is a day to remember those who have fought in wars in Australian history.
Want to know where you can remember our fallen soliders?
The Dawn Service will take place at Robertson Park in Summer Street from 6am. A March will form up at the Memorial Hall in Anson Street at 5.45am and step off at 5.55am. Breakfast will be served at the Ex-Services Club after the Service for serving and ex-services' personnel and their family.
8.15am: Service at the cemetery
Assemble at the Memorial Hall in Anson Street at 10am.
The March will start at the Memorial Hall and take place up Byng Street, down Sale Street to Summer Street and finish at Robertson Park. It begins at 10.30am.
Serving and ex-services' personnel, including one veteran's carer are invited to march. Descendants of veterans are also invited to march. One descendant of a deceased veteran may honour their relative's service in the march by wearing medals on their right breast, according to the Orange Ex-Services Club.
The Civic Commemoration begins at 11am and takes place at Robertson Park. Lunch is available to veterans, ADF members and their family at the Ex-Services Club following the service.
At 5.45pm there will be a Retreat Service at the Orange Cenotaph.
Looking for what's happening in Cabonne?
BLAYNEY: Dawn service at 6am at Carrington Park and an 11am March Service from the Post Office to Carrington Park
BORENORE: 1pm service at Borenore CWA Hall followed by food and soft drink for a $1 donation.
CARCOAR: Service and March will commence 9am from Icely Street to the Memorial.
CANOWINDRA: 6am Dawn Service at Memorial Park, 9am Wreath Laying Service at Solider's Memorial Hospital, 10.30am March from Junction Hotel to Memorial Park for 11am Service.
CUDAL: 10am Service at Cudal and District War Memorial Gates
CUMNOCK: 5.45am assembly for a 6am Service at the RSL Hall, 46 Obley Street
EUGOWRA: 5.45am Dawn Service at Memorial Park Cenotaph, 10.45am March from the corner of North and Board Street to the Cenotaph at Memorial Park for an 11am Service.
LYNDHURST: Service and March will commence at 11am at the Hotel to the Memorial Hall.
MANILDRA: 10.15am March from Manildra Bowling Club to the Manildra Soldier's Memorial Hall for a Service.
MANDURAMA: Service and March will commence at 10am at the World War I Memorial Hall.
MILLTHORPE: Service and March will commence at 7.30am from Victoria Street to Redmond Oval
MOLONG: 5.45am assemble for 6am Dawn Service at the Cenotaph on the Village Green. 10.30am March from the RSL Club in Riddell Street to the Cenotaph at the Village Green via Gidley Street for an 11am Service.
NEWBRIDGE: Service will commence at 11am at the Newbridge Showground.
OBLEY: Breakfast from 6.45am with Service at 7.45am at the Obley War Memorial
TOOGONG: At St Alban's Church at 6am
YEOVAL: 10.30am March from Yeoval Central School to the Yeoval War Memorial Hall for an 11am Service.
