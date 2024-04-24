'Exciting' times ahead promised after greenlight for Greyhound track

The new greyhound track promises "vibrant" and "exciting" times ahead for Orange.
That's according to two early backers of the multi-million dollar plan.
On Tuesday the Central Western Daily exclusively revealed a contract to build at the old Highlands Paceway has been signed.
Design plans may be lodged with Orange City Council within months.
"I'm absolutely ecstatic that this is all now been finalised," Cr Glenn Floyd told the CWD following the announcement.
'This is absolutely brilliant for the Orange community.
"We can now look forward to a very prosperous and vibrant greyhound community ... over the next couple of years."
Cr Jeff Whitton told the CWD approval followed months of works from dozens of community members.
"I'm personally extremely happy that we have achieved bringing this industry to Orange ... it's exciting," he said.
"I'd really like to pass on my thanks to Phil Donato, the other councillors who supported this ... and in particular the greyhound families in Orange and surrounding the region."
Preliminary design plans for the "Centre of Excellence" included a restaurant, public all-weather sports fields, onsite function centre, mini golf, vet clinic, rehoming facilities, pet shop, and offices.
Estimated costs are about $15 million. The earliest timeline for completion is 2025.
The abandoned old trotters track off Bathurst Road was revealed as the preferred location in February, last year.
A block adjacent to Orange Airport, the former sports precinct on the Northern Distributor and Towac Park were also explored.
"The priority will be the track itself and being the safest and best designed in the world. It will be built with the latest technology in regards to safety and welfare," then-CEO of GBOTA Allan Hilzinger told the CWD in March.
Concerns over ethics of dog racing, fairness of taking the track from Bathurst, and suitability of the trotting track - which has been previously earmarked for dirt bike riding - have been flagged.
"It's a dying industry, literally," former councillor Neil Jones told the CWD prior to the vote.
"This talk of a 'Centre of Excellence' is nonsense. It'll be a 'Centre of Excellence' for gambling and animal suffering .... That's the reality of the industry. It's awful, and we shouldn't be part of it."
