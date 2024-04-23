'It was meant to be': The 53 businesses opening at Dirty Janes Orange revealed

The 53 businesses locked in for a new indoor antique market in Orange have been revealed.
Situated at 98 Byng Street, Dirty Janes will open its doors to customers on Friday, April 26.
Josh Basford had been collecting and restoring mid-century modern furniture for three years before they "overflowed every single storage space" he had.
It was at this point he decided to launch Mid Mod Revival and start selling some of the items.
"It's basically just the modern side of '50, '60s and '70s stuff," he said.
"All that cool, funky furniture that still looks modern."
Mr Basford's business will be amongst the dozens packed into the old PCYC building for Friday's grand opening.
"I did all of the collecting and restoring before I knew Dirty Janes existed," he added.
"The fact they were coming to Orange, it was meant to be."
Kim Lees lives in Blayney and operates The Rustic Flamingo store out of Carcoar's main street.
Upon hearing Dirty Janes was coming to town, she took the initiative and drove to Bowral to meet with the owner in person to try and secure a spot.
"I was quite nervous about it, but if you don't give it a go, you're not going to know," Ms Lees said.
While her Carcoar shop specialises in both retro and vintage items, her Dirty Janes stall will focus solely on "genuine retro".
This includes hand-crocheted rugs, re-styled lamps and copper art.
When you walk into the doors and past the café, the first stall you see is The Inspired Paddock.
Operated by Sydney woman Fi Shortis, it features a mixture of board games made from recycled timber, unique mudroom necessities and much more.
"I'll buy vintage skis, take them home and turn them into lamps," she said.
"All of the furniture you see in my shop is furniture I've bought and styled up."
Ms Shortis has plenty of experience with Dirty Janes as well.
She has been part of the Canberra store since its inception and joined the Bowral location in 2017.
"Obviously I'm so excited to come to Orange," Ms Shortis added.
"It's such a vibrant, amazing city. It's stunning and I really feel my wares will suit the styling and nice properties in this part of the world."
Below are 53 businesses which have been locked in for the Orange site, with the "last couple" still being finalised:
