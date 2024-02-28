Potential opening date for Dirty Janes revealed with construction at former PCYC underway

Vintage lovers of Orange can rejoice with a possible opening date for Dirty Janes revealed.
Plans for the sprawling indoor market were lodged with Orange City Council in early 2023 and approved later that year.
Kylie Hawkes Marketing manager for Dirty Janes, Kylie Hawkes has confirmed more details about what residents of Orange can expect. from the business which also operates in Bowral, Victoria and Fyshwick, ACT.
"As a rough guide we're looking to open around end of April, start of May (2024)," she said.
"We do have a couple of other significant building works to take place. So far the team in Orange has been doing a fantastic job and it's all going on time and in budget."
Situated inside the old PCYC building at 98 Byng Street, Dirty Janes will have capacity for roughly 65 stallholders, with 62 already signed on.
Of those, Ms Hawkes noted the majority were vintage sellers or experts specialising in everything from vinyl to jewellery, mid-century and French provincial furniture.
"There's a wide scope of vintage, but we also love supporting small artisan," she added.
"We have a lot of makers and craftspeople who create their own unique product."
For the most part, stallholders have signed on for either one or two year leases depending on their past business experience. There will also be room for pop-up shops which will usually run on three month contracts.
Ms Hawkes was confident all 65 stalls would be filled for the grand opening and that a waiting list for budding businesses would be created if necessary.
"Our main focus is facilitating small businesses," she said.
"Sometimes the format of Dirty Janes can be thought of as a real-life Etsy where you get to browse and walk through.
"Orange is such a great community and everyone is really pumped and looking forward to us coming."
A walk through one of the ground floor rooms on February 28 showed builders busy at work, with a commercial kitchen, partition dividers for stalls, service desk, dining area, and new signage all set to be added.
