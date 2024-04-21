A slice of history: Former Cobb and Co coach house on the market

A home built more than 130 years ago as a Cobb and Co Coach House is on the market in Orange.
The double brick home in the Orange CBD was originally built for the iconic coach company in 1890 but has since been renovated and extended.
Next door is the former Welcome Inn, which was built in 1870 and was a Cobb and Co stopping point. The former inn later became The Harrison, the 1870 Restaurant and in 2021 a development application was made to convert it into housing.
Sales agent Jack Aumuller from McGrath says the renovations at the former coach house blend the building's historic charm with modern luxury.
"They would have had stables out the back," Mr Aumuller said of the property's origins.
"It's been extended upon twice now."
He said the most recent renovation was seven to 10 years ago but that it retained some of its heritage features including the "beautiful verandah".
"One of the biggest features is a golden elm out the back which creates the most gorgeous canopy," Mr Aumuller said.
"That's probably one of my favourite features of the home.
"When you are looking out from underneath you've got all the beautiful branches and all the dappled light coming through."
Mr Aumuller said the property at 83 March Street has been on the market for "a little while" but there are two parties who are getting close to making a deal.
A lot of the interest so far has been from out-of-town buyers including someone from central Queensland and two groups from Sydney.
For the older properties in general, retirees make up many of the buyers with those coming from farms among the most likely to make the purchase.
"Certainly people coming from out of town on farms and things like that, they seem to be the ones that end up with it most of the time," Mr Aumuller said.
"They want to be as close to town as possible, that seems to be the biggest consideration for the retirees."
The March Street home has four bedrooms, two bathrooms and three living areas. The 246 square metre house sits on an 847 square metre block.
Mr Aumuller said one of the living rooms in the middle section could be easily converted into an office and has central access.
Another big feature of the property is a two-car garage with internal access which is rare among the older properties.
"We've got quite a substantial wide frontage, a lot of the homes in the CBD are quite narrow where as this block is quite a wide frontage," Mr Aumuller said.
"Quite often they don't have a double garage at all or if they do they are down the back."
He said because the house is set so close to the front it has a substantial backyard.
Mr Aumuller said there are a few heritage houses on the market at the moment.
"We've had an offer accepted on one in Lords Place this week," he said.
"There will be a few more potentially coming to market over the next few months."
The price of the property is on request from Mr Aumuller.
It sold for $117,000 in 1990, $131 in 1996, $130,000 in 1997, $289,500 in 1999. It last sold for $600,000 in 2006 but has since been renovated and extended.
According to property.com.au it had an estimated value of $1,975,000 in March 2024.
