Asking Jack Aumuller how he felt about being nominated for this year's Stars of Orange charity dance, two words immediately came to mind; shocked and nervous.
The McGrath Orange real estate agent was nominated by a colleague to take part in the annual event which raises money for the Cancer Council.
"I got the phone call to say (the Cancer Council) was really excited I was doing it with them. I thought 'oh great, I didn't know I was'," Mr Aumuller said.
"I was thrown in the deep end by Scotty Petersen. I think he wants to see me shake my booty."
But just because he didn't know he would be taking part, didn't mean Mr Aumuller was going to shy away from the challenge.
"When I thought about it longer, it's such a great night and it's rewarding for everyone. It's something the whole community can get excited for and get behind," he added.
"I've been going for quite a few years in a row and thought why not throw my hat in the ring and have a boogie."
The contestants for the 2023 showcase event were announced at the beginning of March and although the real estate agent has had a few weeks to come to terms with the fact he'll be performing on stage in front of hundreds of people, the thought of that still frightens him.
"I've been terrified. As soon as we start talking about it, my heart races," he said.
"Even watching the show in the past has given me a bit of anxiety just at the thought of potentially being thrown up there. Anyone that I know who has done it, has walked away having gone 'what a great experience'. That's how I'm treating it, to go in there with an open mind and try to be excited for it.
"At the end of the day, if that's what it's going to take to get a bit of money thrown at the foundation, it's the least I can do."
Mr Aumuller's grandfather died as a result of cancer and his boss at McGrath Orange, Josh Fitzgerald, has also been impacted by the disease.
Mr Fitzgerald was proud to see his friend and colleague dive in head first.
"Those who know Jack know that he's quite reserved about being in the public eye," he said.
"Jack will need a lot of support and encouragement to get up there and do this. We feel it's a big step for him, to actually put himself out there like this. It's way outside of his comfort zone."
That's the kind of support that Mr Aumuller will use in order to get over his stage fright and raise as much money as he can.
"Scott has already said he'll help me run the campaign and help me raise funds," Mr Aumuller added.
"At the moment, it's overwhelming, but we'll try and hold some events to try and get some donations along the way. We'll get through it and we'll get there."
Mr Aumuller was paired up with Orange group DanceHQ to help with the performance. Although they are yet to officially start training, he knows the key to any good performance is a bit of secrecy.
"I'm going in blind. Who knows what it will end up like. By the end of the week, we wanted to put together a bit of a brainstorm to figure out what kind of vibe we're going with," he added.
"I think I'd like to let everybody wait and see, keep the cards close to my chest and tell everyone to expect the unexpected."
There will be multiple winners on the night of the performance. The first will be the contestant who raises the most amount of money and the second will be based on how the judges vote on the performances themself.
To donate to Mr Aumuller's campaign, click here, or search Jack Aumuller on stars.cancercouncil.com.au
This year's event will take place on Saturday, May 27.
I am a senior journalist for the Central Western Daily. A jack of all trades, I cover everything from sport, to human interest stories and crime. Drop me an email at riley.krause@austcommunitymedia.com.au
