Why this 'timeless beauty' in a 'blue chip' location could sell for millions

A "timeless beauty" located in the Orange CBD could sell for millions of dollars.
90 March Street has hit the marker with a price guide between $1.85 million and $2 million.
Jack Aumuller from McGrath Estate Agents Orange said the "period features" of the Edwardian home made it stand out.
On top of this, he believed the "manicured gardens" would attract a lot of attention from potential buyers.
"If you look at the presence and grandeur from a street appeal, with tree-lined streets and a blue chip location, I think that's what separates this from the other ones," he said
"When you look at it from the land perspective, that's what's getting harder and harder to find, the actual size of the block."
At a little over 1000sqm, the home features four bedrooms and two bathrooms.
And while the $2 million price tag is far from the norm, it's becoming increasingly more notable around the city.
"We've got sales in the CBD of upwards $3.3 million," Mr Aumuller added.
"They are all unique and different. Putting them all into the same category you can't necessarily do that because they're all so different which is the beauty of them."
So who is looking to buy 90 March Street?
Well, while one might assume it's tree-changers coming from Sydney, Mr Aumuller said the heavy hitters are actually coming from the other direction.
"There still seems to be a high number of farmers out west looking to secure a blue chip location here in the CBD for their retirement before they decide to get rid of the family farm," he said.
"And they tend to be drawn to these beautiful style period homes. They end being who secure a lot of them."
Mr Aumuller did add that the majority of people who had showed interest in the March Street home were from Orange.
An inspection is taking place at 90 March Street on Saturday, April 6 at 12.30pm.
