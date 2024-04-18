See who was at the Central West Inspired Women lunch with Grace Brennan

Women from around the Central West gathered at The Greenhouse to hear Buy from the Bush founder Grace Brennan speak.
The Central West Inspired Women in conjunction with Orange Toyota hosted the founder and CEO of Buy From the Bush an online platform that connects rural and regional businesses with metropolitan customers.
Ms Brennan was interviewed by Orange business owner and Central West Inspired Woman founder Amy van de Ven.
Over 100 women gathered from all around the Central West for the event.
"We walked away with our cups full, uplifted, inspired," Central West Inspired Women's Rachel Chippendale said later.
Central West Inspired Women is a networking initiative established by RDA Central West for women around the region.
