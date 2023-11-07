The Central West is a fabulous place full of fabulous people. But sometimes, there's one person that stands out from the rest. Someone who has truly impacted on your year.
We want to know about them, who they are and why they made such a significant impact on 2023 for you.
There's two criteria
There's two weeks to nominate and then voting will begin for The Catch-Up's 2023 Influential Woman of the year.
Get your nominations in now!
One nomination per email address. Nominations will be collated on November 22 with voting to begin shortly thereafter.
Don't know what the Catch-Up is? It's a lifestyle newsletter that celebrates regional women. Get it straight to your inbox every Wednesday by signing up here.
