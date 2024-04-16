Woodbridge Cup Corner: Who needs defence and is it the year of the Tiger?

'Defence is overrated' seems to be the memo passed around to Woodbridge Cup clubs on the eve of the 2024 season.
Two rounds in and we've seen a collection of high-scoring games across first grade and league tag.
I ventured out to Blayney on Sunday and was rewarded with two ultra-competitive and high-scoring encounters.
First up the Bears women overcame Orange United Warriors 28-22 before the men finished 30-all in a match featuring more ups and downs than a roller coaster.
While it was all happening at King George VI Oval, to the east Oberon Tigers and Cowra Magpies also shared the points, playing out a 26-all draw.
Elsewhere Canowindra Tigers put 40 on Molong Bulls, Cargo Blue Heelers beat Eugowra Golden Eagles 38-26 in a 12-try battle and Trundle Boomers exacted revenge for the 2023 grand final with a 32-16 win against Manildra Rhinos while in league tag, the Rhinettes beat Trundle 32-4.
But hands down the most ridiculous scoreline from round two is CSU Mungoes' 44-40 victory against Grenfell Goannas.
The 84-point stoush featured doubles from Charlie Hutchings, Deryne McKenzie, Dylan Marmion and Ash Magaya.
But how does it compare to last season?
Well the men have racked up 574 points in the first two rounds, well down on the 728 figure from 2023.
However the big difference is last year's opening two rounds featured a heap of blowouts - 58-6, 62-6, 50-26, 30-0, 66-4 and 60-12.
So far in 2024 the largest win is Canowindra's 58-0 drubbing of Cargo with the next biggest being 42-4 between Cowra and Blayney.
Early days but it's looking like every team can run up a score so far.
It was always shaping up as a big year for Canowindra.
Last season's preliminary final defeat to eventual premiers Manildra would have left a bad taste in their mouths and unsurprisingly they've hit 2024 running.
After taking out the Woodbridge 10s, the Tigers blitzed Cargo 58-0 and then Molong 40-6 to sit atop the ladder with a plus 92 points differential.
The league tag side has also been impressive, thumping last season's runners-up Cargo 32-0 in round one before taking care of the Bullettes 16-0.
Unfortunately we have to wait until the final round to see Manildra face off against Canowindra but from what we've seen so far it could decide the minor premiership.
Each week we will take a look at which teams have been lighting up the first grade and league tag competitions, alternating between the two.
For those unfamiliar with a power ranking ladder, it's similar to your conventional standings, except it's completely subjective and based on who we think is in the best form, regardless of their points total.
After last week's look at the men we will be ranking the league tag sides.
