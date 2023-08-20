Manildra Rhinos will play in a fourth straight Woodbridge Cup grand final after a "cracker" preliminary final win against Canowindra Tigers.
Rhinos spoiled the party at Tom Clyburn Oval for the second year in a row, defeating the home side 22-10 in an intense and entertaining encounter.
It means Manildra will have a unique chance to go back-to-back on their home ground of Jack Huxley Oval, something not lost on prop Sia Nemani.
The Aucklander was at his rampaging best against an equally imposing Tigers pack, scoring one try and setting up the first inside two minutes with a barnstorming run.
He said he was proud of how his teammates hung in there against a powerhouse Tigers outfit.
"It was a cracker, the boys tried hard," he said.
"It was physical, they came out and smashed us but we've gotten through.
"They are big physical boys. It's lucky our boys hung in there. I'm buggered but we roll into next week.
"I'm pretty keen to go back-to-back."
Manildra player-coach Ben McAlpine couldn't have scripted a better start for his side as they scored twice in the opening six minutes after being helped downfield thanks to two penalties for ruck infringements.
Nemani made a powerful run that helped set up Lawrence Fogg for the opener while Joey Lasagavibau, playing as a lock, went over in the corner soon after.
Canowindra managed to compose themselves and fight their way back into the game, their efforts rewarded in the shadows of half-time.
Manildra lost two players to the sin bin, Fogg for a high tackle and Will Petrie for a ruck infringement, before James Dine went over with 20 seconds to go.
The home side then looked like they were going to get a roll on with powerful centre Meimeitte Siale crashing over in the corner.
Their momentum was halted when a handling error on their line gave the ball back to Rhinos and eventually into the grateful arms of Nemani who carried several Tigers players across the line.
From that point on Manildra did the basics - tackling, kicking and chasing - well enough to hold their lead, which was extended beyond reach when Jack Stubbs latched onto a cut-out ball and crossed out wide.
Rhinos will face Trundle Boomers next Sunday in a repeat of the 2018 and 2019 deciders, both won by the latter.
Nemani said they simply had to beat Trundle at their own familiar game.
"We have to kick early, they pretty much have the same game plan as us and will try to turn us around so we'll just do exactly the same," he said.
"Last year was my first one [premiership] so hopefully I can get my first back-to-back.
"This is my third year [with Manildra] so I'm a local now!"
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.