Former Panther scores winning try as Tigers take out Woodbridge 10s

A late try to new recruit Zac Hunt has sealed the 2024 Woodbridge Cup title for Canowindra Tigers with the back-rower pledging to help break the club's 29-year premiership drought.
Hunt scored the Tigers' fourth try late in the second half as they edged new rivals Cowra Magpies 17-16 in the final on March 23.
Blayney's King George VI Oval was the venue as 12 first grade and eight under 18s teams locked horns.
Canowindra, upset by eventual premiers Manildra Rhinos in the 2023 preliminary final, defeated Grenfell Goannas and Orange United Warriors on the way to the final.
Hunt, who signed from Bathurst Panthers, said it was a great way to start life as a Tiger.
"I had a bit of a break from Woodbridge and have come back now to play with Canowindra and it just feels good," he said.
"It's a good bunch of boys.
"I'm working out these ways now so it's easier for me."
Despite being only 20 minutes from each other, Cowra and Canowindra are only just finding themselves in the same league with the Magpies making the switch after more than 70 years in Group 10.
Both clubs haven't won a title since 1995, something Hunt said he wanted to change after being embraced by the Tigers faithful.
"It's [training] a bit slow with drips and drabs at the start, but we're starting to get a team together and just trying to gather how we're going this year," he said,
"I think we've got a pretty good side and hopefully we can go good at the end of the year.
"I think just playing 80 minutes [will be key].
"That's half the reason I came over here. Talking to the manager I heard it's been 30 years or something since they last won.
"So it'd be good to come over and win one with them and bring a bit of happiness to Canowindra.
"It's ridiculous how much of the town and the club appreciates you over here.
"It's just always good to feel the love."
In the under 18s sevens it was Molong Bulls picking up where they left off, defeating Cowra in the final 24-14.
In the plate final it was a happy ending for CSU Mungoes, seeing off the hosts 28-8.
