Lithgow Workies preview: Signings, potential lineup, and 2024 prospects

On paper Lithgow Workies had a disappointing season in 2023.
But take a closer look and you'll see plenty of positive signs for Workies heading into the 2024 Peter McDonald Premiership.
They won three matches - two against Orange CYMS and an upset against Macquarie Raiders.
There's been changes since, player-coach Jack Sullivan has moved on and club legend Peter Morris has taken the reins.
Here's what the mood is like at the foot of the mountains.
It's been a massive off-season in terms of player movement across the west with the exception of Workies.
According to Morris there are no major signings with the club prioritising its young core from 2023, something he said was essential to their future.
"Obviously we haven't got any major signings, but we've retained a lot of local guys," he said.
"Which I think is the only way we're going to survive here.
"We've got to hang on to our local guys so that's pretty important moving forward for the club."
Morris has highlighted the re-signing of the Dukes boys - Western Rams representative Riley, Travis and Ellias as well as Tom Fraser as players to watch.
Getting those local players back on board as well as nurturing through players from the Under 18 and Under 16 Lithgow Storm runner-up teams is a priority for Morris.
"Certainly the Duke boys there [are big signings]. They always train quite well," he said.
"Big Tom Fraser has been training well and there's a number of the guys that are coming into grade from last year's under 18s are certainly putting their hands up as well.
"So certainly the talent coming through the whole club. Hopefully we can hang onto them.
"I think it's a good culture in the club that everyone's sort of buying into."
In addition to the departure of Sullivan, talented youngsters Cooper and Tallan Egan have both made moves up the grades.
Cooper is part of Penrith Panthers' Jersey Flegg Cup squad while Tallan is across the ditch at the New Zealand Warriors in the S.G. Ball team.
It's equal parts a blow and vindication for the Lithgow footy factory with eldest brother Wade the subject of NSW Blues speculation.
Lithgow will likely need to follow the lead of Orange Hawks in feeding their successful junior sides into first grade.
While many will write Workies off most weeks when comparing team sheets, the weather at Tony Luchetti Sportsground always has the potential to be an 18th man.
Wolves ambushed Macquarie at the venue in 2023 and with home games locked in against Nyngan Tigers, Dubbo CYMS and Parkes Spacemen, Morris will be in his chargers' ears about making life uncomfortable for the visitors from Group 11.
It's an otherwise brutal draw for Workies who have road trips to Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo in the first month and then away trips to Forbes and Mudgee to finish the year.
"We certainly do [have a tough draw]," he said.
"We've got Parkes that come to us and we've got Dubbo CYMS at home. Hopefully it's freezing cold for them both days they come here."
Replacing Cooper Egan at halfback is the biggest issue facing Workies.
The youngster single-handedly won them the game against the Raiders and combined with the loss of fullback Tallan, they need a new spine.
Dylan Dukes can play fullback and Eli Morris played halfback for Workies under 18s in 2023 and is just coming back from an S.G. Ball campaign with North Sydney Bears.
Potential lineup: 1 Dylan Dukes 2 Lomano Lufe 3 Elias Dukes 4 Riley Dukes 5 6 Dylan Miles 7 Eli Morris 8 Kevin Large 9 Thomas Large 10 Ryan Jervis 11 Tom Fraser 12 Kye Cameron 13 Travis Dukes 14 15 Jake Gayle 16 Lachlan Large 17 Luke Brown
It sounds like a cop out but Workies almost not need worry too much about the wins and losses column in 2024.
Getting their young talent blooded is a painful process but if the club is to stick to its oft-repeated plan of keeping locals local, they need to play.
Of course something has got to give eventually, it can't always be about the next crop of guys coming through the ranks.
Another learning year is on the cards before what looms as a make or break 2025, hopefully with the addition of a big name.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.