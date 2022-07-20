The gambling, grit and gaiety of fantasy 1930s New York will be brought to life when students from Kinross Wolaroi School perform Guys and Dolls at Orange Civic Theatre on Friday and Saturday.
English and drama teacher Alex Dunkley is directing the classic musical and said students gave up a week of their winter holidays in order to rehearse ahead of this week's shows.
"It's a classic, it's a very beloved long-standing favourite musical of so many," Miss Dunkley said.
She said the music was also suitable for the students and cohort of performers.
"We wanted to showcase their acting and their singing," she said.
"It ticks a couple of boxes as to it's appropriateness.
"It's a romantic comedy, it's got some really catchy tunes, big dance numbers, a big showcase musical."
There will be some old fashioned jokes as well but overall she said it was about love, loyalty, friendship and trust.
Students from years 7 through to 11 will make up the cast, however there are some year 12 students in the orchestra and all up there are 72 students involved in the production.
The musical, based on two short stories from the 1930s, The Idyll of Miss Sarah Brown and Blood Pressure, by Damon Runyon.
It will star Oscar McLaughlin as Nathan Detroit, Niamh Webster as Miss Adelaide, Max Bloomfield as Sky Masterson, and Scarlett Gee as Sarah Brown.
"They are our four main leads and there's a number of highly featured roles on top of that," Miss Dunkley said.
This will be Miss Dunkley's second time as solo director after debuting last year with the school's rendition of The Addam's Family.
However, she has been a co-director for other past shows.
Guys and Dolls will take place at 7.30pm on Friday and Saturday nights and there will also be a 1pm matinee show on Saturday.
I am based at Orange and cover a wide range of subjects as well as the weekly business column. I've worked consistently in the the media industry since 2006 including the past seven years at the Central Western Daily. Before moving to Orange, I worked as a journalist at weekly newspapers the Beaudesert Times and the Gold Coast Sun in Queensland, as well as the Scone Advocate in the Hunter Valley. I started my career at the Ridge News in Lightning Ridge while I completed my journalism studies remotely at Charles Sturt University in Bathurst.
