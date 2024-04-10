Small but mighty: nine Spring Hill swimmers qualify for state carnival

They are the little school continuously punching above their weight and 2024 is no different.
Spring Hill Public School will send nine students to compete at the NSW Primary School Sports Association (PSSA) swimming carnival on Thursday, April 11.
The aquatic extravaganza is held at Sydney Olympic Park and draws swimmers from across the state.
It continues a strong trend for the small school in the pool, having sent swimmers to the carnival for the past 19 years.
Five of the kids - Ella, George, Hannah, Sophia, Lila and Lindsey - will take part in the famous PP5 Peter Dobson Relay, which is a speciality race for small schools with more than 25 but no more than 54 enrolled students.
Meanwhile Annabelle, Jax, Sophia and Patrick will take part in the multi-class category for freestyle and backstroke. This is a category specifically designed for students with a disability and features slight modifications to races.
You don't have to look too far to find another impressive sporting achievement either, with the boccia team qualifying for the NSW state finals in 2023.
Principal Ann Marie McAnulty said the school took their swimming lessons very seriously and would be watching on.
"We are incredibly proud of our kids every day and their performance at this level only inspired all of our other students to keep practicing their swimming and believe in themselves," she said.
"Spring Hill Public School has had students competing at the carnival for the past 19 years and is a testament to the intensive swimming program run during terms one and four.
"All of the students will be watching via the NSW Link. Go Spring Hill!"
