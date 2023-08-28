A dairy cow named Poppy is the newest enrolment at Spring Hill Public School.
The full-size fibreglass model was gifted to students, who ranked first in Australia for their impressive work on food production. They beat dozens of high schools in the competition.
"It came as a huge surprise ... It was really, really fantastic," principal Mrs Mac told the Central Western Daily this month.
"I think all the kids enjoyed it. And it was just a wonderful learning opportunity for everyone to be involved in."
The pink cow has been decorated by the school with a "steampunk" aesthetic, including a mohawk and vintage goggles. Photos of students working on the project adorn the body.
The project was part of the Farm to Plate program coordinated by Dairy Australia.
Spring Hill students explored the food industry though art, science, robotics, coding, cooking, and a daytrip to a nearby dairy.
"I really liked doing the robotics most ... we created little milk machines with a conveyor belt to carry little milk bottles," student Alexa McKenzie said.
A permanent outdoor pen for Poppy is being built for the next to the school's vegetable garden, scarecrow, and butter churner.
"It's been a great activity for the whole school to be part of," principal Mrs Mac said.
"We were so fortunate to be able to go ... to the dairy of an ex-student and spend a couple of hours looking at the dairy cows, the machinery that's used, sustainability, and also for the kids to get up and close.
"I think we really loved learning all about cows and about how important it is that our farmers are doing such an amazing job."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.