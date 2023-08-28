Central Western Daily
Home/News/Latest News

Poppy the cow joins Spring Hill Public School after 2023 Food to Plate win

William Davis
By William Davis
Updated August 28 2023 - 4:49pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A dairy cow named Poppy is the newest enrolment at Spring Hill Public School.

Get the latest Orange news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.