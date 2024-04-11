Shen's 'inspiring' story: how a migrant picked up a life-saving skill

When Hsuan Wen "Shen" Chen arrived in Orange in 2019 she didn't know how to swim.
Now, in a remarkable leap, she's turned things around and is teaching other migrants the life saving skill.
Miss Chen, came to Australia from Taiwan and learnt to swim through a multicultural swimming program at the Orange Aquatic Centre.
She's now a swimming instructor at the facility.
"I knew the basics when I started but I didn't really know how to do it correctly," Miss Chen said.
She said after she completed that program Orange migrant support worker Anni Gallagher contacted her about taking part in another course to become an instructor.
Miss Chen then became a swim instructor in September 2023 helping people to learn the live saving skill each week.
"For the last term I did have an adult class," she said.
"It's possible to learn to swim even when you are an adult ... don't give up, there's a chance you will be able to swim."
However, most participants are children.
Miss Chen said she arrived in Australia at the end of 2019 just before the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent border closures in early 2020.
"I kind of got stuck," she said.
"I just kept staying here and I never thought about becoming a swim instructor."
However, she added that she feels grateful for the opportunity and being able to give back to the community.
She said she initially came to Australia due to curiosity.
"It's quite popular as well for Taiwanese people," Miss Chen said.
"There's a huge number that come to Australia as a backpacker."
As part of her VISA conditions she needed to find work in a regional area so she came to Orange during the cherry season.
After four years she's made plenty of friends in Orange and she's also completing a Tafe course and has joined other activities.
Her VISA will end in November but she's looking at legal avenues and eligible work that will enable her to stay longer.
Member for Orange Phil Donato read out Miss Chen's achievement in the NSW Legislative Assembly on November 30, 2023 and presented her with a Community Recognition award in February 2024.
"Despite limited early swimming experience, Shen embraced the sport's significance in Australian culture," Mr Donato said.
"Her work is not only about teaching swimming but also about giving back to the community, helping people to enjoy and feel safe in the water."
Mr Donato said the learn to swim program for migrants, run by Orange City Council, is vital for migrant safety and integration while also teaching them to be confident in water.
"With about a quarter of Australian drowning victims born overseas, these lessons are a significant step towards safety and social inclusion," he said.
"Shen's journey from a participant to an instructor is inspiring, symbolising the power of resilience and adaptability in a new country.
"Her efforts are commendable, as she helps others gain confidence and skills in swimming, enriching the community and enhancing the Australian experience for migrants."
