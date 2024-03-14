'I remember that feeling': Why Anni devotes her time to helping new residents

Four decades ago Anni Gallagher moved to Australia with little more than a suitcase. Now, she spends her time helping those making the same leap.
The migrant support officer for Orange City Council is in charge of developing networks and providing assistance for our town's newest residents.
"I came from overseas as a migrant with half a kit bag with my partner, who is a farmer from Orange," she told the Central Western Daily this month.
"I remember that feeling of not knowing anybody and not having those connections in the community, and so that was really foundational to understanding how that might be for others.
"It's a good background for understanding what it's like when you haven't got family or family here ... friends become your family."
About 300 people move to Orange most years. It's unclear how many come from overseas, but in 2023 well over a dozen made the journey.
"Firstly, it's about making that connection. Building a network is really important," she said.
"It might be through events ... there's no magic list of people that are moving to the area, but as soon as we meet people we try to connect them with as many people as can so they've got friends they can call.
"I guess everyone works together to do the best thing just to help people and help them feel connected ... Finding jobs, finding somewhere to live and all that sort of stuff."
This month Ms Gallagher was recognised by MP Phil Donato for her years of contribution to the Orange community.
"It's been It's been a lovely, lovely place to be and to raise our children and now our grandchildren," she said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.