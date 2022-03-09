news, local-news,

About 25 people from migrant backgrounds have been taking part in swimming and water safety lessons at Orange Aquatic Centre. The six week Active in the Pool sessions run by the Migrant and Refugee Support Services were funded by Westfund and end next week. Migrant support officer Anni Gallagher said she would love to keep it running if more funding was made available. "Sadly drownings are very highly represented in the migrant community," Ms Gallagher said. She said some people came from land-locked countries, countries where there are crocodiles in the water or countries with a work-focused culture where they don't have time to participate in leisure activities. She said about 25 people have been participating in the program each week from countries including Thailand, Mongolia, Egypt, Italy, Cambodia, China, Nepal, Peru and a Fijian Indian. Ms Gallagher said people participated in one-on-one lessons in the first week but as people have gained more confidence they are working with the instructors and focusing on stroke correction. Yi Chun said she has become a better swimmer. "Before I could swim but never knew I was wrong," she said. "It's really helped, I really, really enjoy [it]. Thank you very much to everyone." Battuya Erbenebat from Mongolia said she has watched her six-year-old son take part in swimming lessons at Blayney pool but had not been swimming herself before until she participated in the program. "We don't have swimming classes in Mongolia," she said. Ms Gallagher said other participants had also watched their children swim while not being able to themselves. As as well as the swimming lessons, Ms Gallagher said they had also had a "snack and a chat" session each week with different guests including the women's shed as well as the Cancer Council who talked about sun safety. There will be a talk on water safety such as swimming between the flags at the beach and how to help someone who gets into trouble in the water without putting themselves at risk. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

