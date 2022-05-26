news, local-news,

A heritage building in the Orange CBD that's been empty for five years has been re-energised with a major facelift. The overhaul of 173 Lords Place began in 2020 and saw almost the entire building, including the front awning, demolished. The only part left untouched was the original facade, which was restored. The new building will be home to a beauty salon on the ground floor, a pilates studio at the rear, and a solicitors office upstairs. The tenants are expected to move in by the second weekend in June. Prior to the construction works, the building had lain dormant for about three years. The last tenant was a garden centre. Local family-run company, Formdell Pty Ltd has owned the building since the 1980s when it was the Elders Real Estate and Produce Store. Spokesperson for Formdell Tony Cheney said the site had had various uses over the years, but "deserved a complete rethink." "The way we see it, land within the CBD is such an important commodity and we didn't want to see it wasted," he said. The facade was preserved and restored in a nod to the history of the building, which goes back the 1920s. "We've tried to take it back to the configuration it had originally, which was without an awning - and with the window configuration back to what is used to be," he said. A second storey was set back from the facade, so it could retain its integrity. Architect Wayne Petrie was responsible for the design and L-Con completed the construction work. "We worked closely with Wayne, the engineers and Orange City Council to come up with the best use for the site," Mr Cheney said. "I believe we've done that and we're quite proud of the building." "The other element quite apart from the design is what's going to happen into the future, and we're very happy to have three strong businesses that are going to occupy the building," Mr Cheney said. New beauty salon, Parlour-O, which has been operating from Peisley Street salon Poppy and Frank, will be located at the front section of the ground floor, while Movement Evolution Studio yoga and pilates will operate from the rear. The first floor will be occupied by Cheney Suthers Lawyers. "We think the mix is very sound and will generate quite a bit of activity in Lords Place," Mr Cheney said. The revamp comes ahead of another planned major renovation nearby at the former Australia Cinema site, at 183 Lords Place A proposal to transform the old building into an accommodation and retail hub was given the green light by Orange City Council late last year.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UCypFkB4pM4QYAHPapbDms/cd481bd4-1083-4aec-bd5f-82553b57fad1.JPG/r0_485_4838_3218_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg